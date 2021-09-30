easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Up 1,766.7% in September

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 1,766.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ESYJY stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.29. 29,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,498. easyJet has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%.

ESYJY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of easyJet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, September 17th. AlphaValue cut shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

