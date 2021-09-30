Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Short Interest Down 79.3% in September

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 79.3% from the August 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFL stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 18,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,687. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

