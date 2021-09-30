Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Short Interest Down 79.2% in September

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the August 31st total of 182,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EVG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.35. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,034. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.40. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $14.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.1131 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

