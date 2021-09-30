eBoost Market Cap Hits $2.09 Million (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, eBoost has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $4.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.20 or 0.00353394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006819 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000646 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000106 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.