Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) Short Interest Down 99.9% in September

Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the August 31st total of 19,102,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,335,929,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECEZ remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 186,564,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,832,188. Ecosciences has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Ecosciences Company Profile

Ecosciences, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of bioremediation products. It offers tank-eze wastewater tablets, trap-eze grease trap tablets, and wash-eze car wash tablets. It also focuses on building, acquiring, and investing in businesses around ecological and life sciences. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

