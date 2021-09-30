Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Down 5.1%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.14 and last traded at $16.14. 377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 66,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $208,765.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 26,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $497,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $290,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

