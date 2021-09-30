Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.420-$4.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EIX. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Edison International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $56.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Edison International has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

