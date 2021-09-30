Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 82.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EDIT. Truist Securities upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.09. The stock had a trading volume of 126,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.95. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.89.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 56,850 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 31,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 22,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 106,883.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 19,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

