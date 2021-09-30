eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 216.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,928 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 1.26% of eHealth worth $19,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of eHealth by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,873,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,475,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP increased its position in shares of eHealth by 100.0% during the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,168,000 after acquiring an additional 750,501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of eHealth by 132.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 28,408 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eHealth by 81.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCSF Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 60.8% in the first quarter. HCSF Management LLC now owns 154,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 58,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

EHTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Shares of eHealth stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.98. 222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,777. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76 and a beta of -0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.34.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.14. eHealth had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

