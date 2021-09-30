Electric Vehicle Zone Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $208,426.00 (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $17.69 million and $208,426.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electric Vehicle Zone alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00065755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00103165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.92 or 0.00137373 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,536.79 or 0.99814690 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.63 or 0.06874823 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.13 or 0.00761448 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com . The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electric Vehicle Zone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electric Vehicle Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electric Vehicle Zone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.