Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Price Reaches $0.0010

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a market cap of $513,225.50 and approximately $4,701.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded down 23.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00055141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00117668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011587 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.84 or 0.00175707 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Coin Profile

ELEC is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia . The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

