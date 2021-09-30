Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in September

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EKTAY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.15. 4,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Elekta AB has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2337 per share. This is a boost from Elekta AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

EKTAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elekta AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB is a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy. Elekta operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

