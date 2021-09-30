Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) traded down 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.68 and last traded at $7.68. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elementis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.88.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

