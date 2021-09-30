Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Short Interest Down 79.6% in September

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 79.6% from the August 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. venBio Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth $35,393,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $21,580,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $18,205,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $12,650,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $1,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elevation Oncology stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.71. 250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,266. Elevation Oncology has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($4.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($4.46). On average, analysts anticipate that Elevation Oncology will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

