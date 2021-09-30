Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 25.0% in the second quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,870,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,494,000 after purchasing an additional 231,301 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 175,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,228,000 after purchasing an additional 23,367 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 28,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $49,368,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,987,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,621,777,339. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,031,234 shares of company stock valued at $254,672,188 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.53.

Shares of LLY opened at $230.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.76 and its 200-day moving average is $220.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $275.87. The firm has a market cap of $220.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.