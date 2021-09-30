Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Short Interest Up 1,292.6% in September

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,900 shares, an increase of 1,292.6% from the August 31st total of 22,900 shares. Approximately 19.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 937,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Elite Education Group International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Elite Education Group International as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elite Education Group International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EEIQ traded down $2.37 on Thursday, hitting $4.14. The company had a trading volume of 38,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,275. Elite Education Group International has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.62.

Elite Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides study abroad and post-study services to Chinese students in the United States. It offers international English proficiency test counseling, registration, and test placement services for students with no or poor language skills; admission application services; visa counseling and guidance services; logistical and organizational support for the student applicants prior their departure to the educational institutions; pick-up and welcome services; and dormitory services, as well as catering, academic guidance, internship, and shuttle bus services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Elite Education Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elite Education Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.