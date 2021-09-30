Emercoin Price Hits $0.0665 on Exchanges (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last week, Emercoin has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0665 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. Emercoin has a total market cap of $3.20 million and $21,815.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 47.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,122,972 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.