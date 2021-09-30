Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Position Lifted by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 0.7% of Bollard Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $22,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.68. 73,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,590,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $63.26 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.73 and its 200-day moving average is $96.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

