Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.18. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 37,689 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut Emerson Radio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative net margin of 45.91% and a negative return on equity of 13.64%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Radio in the second quarter worth $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Radio in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Radio by 14.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 134,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Radio Company Profile

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products; and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include Microwave Ovens, Compact Refrigerators, Wine Products, Toaster Ovens, Clock Radios, Bluetooth Speakers, Wireless Charging, Massagers, Toothbrushes, and Security Products.

