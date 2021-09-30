Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Position Raised by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.75. 99,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,216,839. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $80.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 147.51%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

