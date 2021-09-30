Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Endeavor Group.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.01 by 0.20. The company had revenue of 1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.14 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EDR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $2,716,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $19,922,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $3,655,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $341,000. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EDR stock traded down 0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 28.67. 791,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,991. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 25.85. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of 22.02 and a 1 year high of 33.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

