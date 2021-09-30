Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $658.79 Million

Equities analysts expect that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will post sales of $658.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $668.22 million and the lowest is $651.36 million. Endo International posted sales of $634.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $713.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Endo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $820,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Endo International by 340.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 113,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 87,727 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Endo International by 179.8% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 355,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Endo International during the second quarter valued at $1,120,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after buying an additional 172,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

ENDP opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.94. Endo International has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

