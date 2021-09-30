Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Holdings Cut by Old West Investment Management LLC

Old West Investment Management LLC cut its position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,590,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 164,956 shares during the quarter. Energy Fuels comprises 3.2% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Old West Investment Management LLC owned about 1.81% of Energy Fuels worth $15,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 343.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 29,533 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,401,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,042,000 after purchasing an additional 496,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UUUU traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.75. 100,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,316,305. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $968.19 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,121.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

In other news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $52,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 380,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,140.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

