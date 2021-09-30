Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $45.97

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.97 and traded as low as $43.18. Enghouse Systems shares last traded at $43.18, with a volume of 1,937 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on EGHSF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.97.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

