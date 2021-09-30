Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY)’s share price dropped 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.11 and last traded at $13.22. Approximately 3,075,467 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,324% from the average daily volume of 216,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENGIY shares. began coverage on Engie in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Engie in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Engie alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.