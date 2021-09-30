Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENPH. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $149.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,904,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,707. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.31 and a 200 day moving average of $159.21. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 117.16, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,088,253.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,766,093.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,726 shares of company stock valued at $9,787,267 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

