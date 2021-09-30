Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Short Interest Update

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a drop of 91.4% from the August 31st total of 731,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ESVIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.30 to C$2.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.65 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.02.

ESVIF remained flat at $$1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,812. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.04.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

