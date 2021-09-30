Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC) Trading Down 4.4%

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENSC)’s share price dropped 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.99 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 441,662 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 693,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90.

Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse.

