Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Gap Up to $126.07

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $126.07, but opened at $130.56. Entegris shares last traded at $127.72, with a volume of 3,222 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.62. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $975,216.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,217.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 23,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,766,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,383 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,090,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after buying an additional 219,539 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after buying an additional 337,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

