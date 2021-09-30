EnterCoin Market Cap Reaches $70,708.90 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $70,708.90 and $43,709.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EnterCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00054045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00117698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011465 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.96 or 0.00166940 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

