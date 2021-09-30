Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 2.4% of CNA Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $564,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,634 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921,384 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,261,000 after purchasing an additional 715,568 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,714,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,006,000 after acquiring an additional 356,521 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,855,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $21.79. The company had a trading volume of 92,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,789,333. The company has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.91.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

