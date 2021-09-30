Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,007,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $24,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.91.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

