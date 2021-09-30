Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.11. Envela shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 24,163 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ELA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envela from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Envela in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Get Envela alerts:

The company has a market cap of $106.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.95 million. Envela had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 47.07%. Equities analysts predict that Envela Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELA. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in Envela in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $960,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Envela during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envela during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envela during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envela by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. 6.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envela Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.