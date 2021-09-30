EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $966.34 Million

Brokerages predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will post $966.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $961.10 million and the highest is $983.60 million. EPAM Systems posted sales of $652.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year sales of $3.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPAM. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $567.00.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,457.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,284,034 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 21.2% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM opened at $570.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 83.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $605.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.96. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $305.83 and a 1-year high of $648.72.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

