EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $966.34 Million

Analysts expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to announce sales of $966.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $961.10 million and the highest is $983.60 million. EPAM Systems reported sales of $652.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year sales of $3.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPAM. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $567.00.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $570.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $605.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.98, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $305.83 and a fifty-two week high of $648.72.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total transaction of $1,213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,023,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,457.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,284,034 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

