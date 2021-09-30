EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $10,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 7.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 15.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $570.25 on Thursday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.83 and a 12-month high of $648.72. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 83.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $605.75 and a 200 day moving average of $513.96.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $567.00.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total value of $673,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,284,034. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

