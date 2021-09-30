Equal Trading Down 13.2% This Week (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Equal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Equal has a total market cap of $489,209.15 and approximately $15,990.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Equal has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00054196 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00117423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00167695 BTC.

Equal Coin Profile

Equal is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Equal’s official website is equal.tech . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars.

