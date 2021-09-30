Equalizer Price Tops $0.29 (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges. Equalizer has a market cap of $7.06 million and approximately $208,392.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Equalizer has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00065755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00103165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.92 or 0.00137373 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,536.79 or 0.99814690 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.63 or 0.06874823 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.13 or 0.00761448 BTC.

Equalizer Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

