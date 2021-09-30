Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mercury Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mercury Systems in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 27th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. William Blair also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRCY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.73.

Shares of MRCY opened at $47.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.97. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $250.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.