Ergo Reaches Market Capitalization of $352.67 Million (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last week, Ergo has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $11.02 or 0.00025229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $352.67 million and $5.84 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,665.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,019.22 or 0.06914390 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.38 or 0.00351267 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $503.37 or 0.01152771 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00107605 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.65 or 0.00567147 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $213.96 or 0.00490005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.78 or 0.00297218 BTC.

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

