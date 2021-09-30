Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 5,574 iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

IWV stock opened at $257.78 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $189.92 and a 1-year high of $269.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.82.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

