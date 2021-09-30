Ergoteles LLC Buys New Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 19,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,108,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $171,161,000 after buying an additional 165,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKI opened at $175.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.48. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.94 and a 12 month high of $192.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 target price (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

