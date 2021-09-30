Ergoteles LLC Invests $1.35 Million in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $565,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 241,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 612,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,820,000 after acquiring an additional 365,108 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.28) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

