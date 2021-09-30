Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Saia during the second quarter worth approximately $349,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Saia by 80.6% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Saia by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,101,000 after purchasing an additional 106,599 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Saia by 2.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Saia during the second quarter worth approximately $1,560,000.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Saia in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.31.

Saia stock opened at $238.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.35. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.22 and a 52-week high of $259.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $571.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

