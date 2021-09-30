Ergoteles LLC Sells 8,063 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Ergoteles LLC lessened its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,063 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUSA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $438,113,000 after buying an additional 18,392 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th.

MUSA opened at $170.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.10. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $171.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.65%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

