Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 136,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Co-Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CODX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $1,637,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 14.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 791,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 98,358 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 533.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 63,203 shares during the period. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $490,000. Institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CODX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of CODX stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $281.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of -3.60.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 65.33% and a net margin of 47.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

