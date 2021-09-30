Esken (LON:ESKN) Trading Down 4.6%

Esken Limited (LON:ESKN) was down 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.82 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.18 ($0.19). Approximately 2,237,947 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 2,638,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.86 ($0.19).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated an “under review” rating on shares of Esken in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.24. The company has a market cap of £145.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.88, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

