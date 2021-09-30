Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Stock Position Reduced by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,550 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Essent Group worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Essent Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Essent Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Essent Group by 671.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Essent Group in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Essent Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $44.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $36.39 and a one year high of $54.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.71.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.56%.

In other news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $265,091.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,811,590.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

