Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ETTYF. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.00.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

ETTYF stock remained flat at $$31.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 55 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.23. Essity AB has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.