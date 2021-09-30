ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET (NYSEARCA:MJXL) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET (NYSEARCA:MJXL) traded down 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.06 and last traded at $5.06. 864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.